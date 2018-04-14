Blizzard-like conditions cause low visibilities on Siouxland highways

Travel conditions on area highways and I-29 were dangerous, beginning in the late morning hours on Saturday.

Heavy snowfall mixed with strong winds resulted in extremely low visibilities around Siouxland.

Reports of dangerous traveling conditions came from all corners of the Siouxland area.

A picture from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office showed low visibilities in Sgt. Bluff, IA.

Visibilities were around less than a mile in that area on Saturday.

A view from Fonda, IA showed blowing snow cutting visibility to a 1/4 mile, while snow mounted.

City officials advised no travel and are asked travelers to stay home, Saturday evening.

A glimpse of the eastern part of Siouxland in the Iowa Great Lakes Area showed cars stranded along Hwy 71 between Milford, IA and Arnold's Park, IA.

Dickinson County Emergency Management officials say visibilities were around 100 yards at one point, Saturday.

It was much of the same for travelers in Nebraska near Norfolk, NE and further west.

A picture posted by News Channel Nebraska showed near-whiteout conditions between Norfolk and Battle Creek, NE.

U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 35 near Norfolk had restricted travel advisories.

"The snow is coming through in bands, and if you happen to be in one of those bands of snow, with the way that the wind has been real consistent, then visibility gets poor," said Nebraska State Patrol Traffic Sgt. Scott Rutten. "It also doesn't take the snow long to start drifting, you know, when you get in those snow bands and with the wind."

State troopers suggests everyone check out 511 Iowa and 511 Nebraska for the latest on road conditions before deciding whether or not to travel, Saturday night into Sunday.