Harsh conditions cause power outages in northeast Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Harsh conditions cause power outages in northeast Nebraska

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Three towns in northeast Nebraska are living without power, Saturday, and it sounds like they'll need to wait even longer.

Mark Becker with the Nebraska Public Power District tells KTIV - Atkinson, NE; Emmet, NE; and Butte,NE have all been living without power for the last 24 hours. 

Becker says the plan was to bring portable generators to the towns from their central operations office in York, NE but dangerous road conditions stalled that. 

He says they plan to move the equipment Sunday at 6 a.m. and have power up and running again by late Sunday afternoon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.