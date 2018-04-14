Harsh conditions cause power outages in northeast Nebraska

Three towns in northeast Nebraska are living without power, Saturday, and it sounds like they'll need to wait even longer.

Mark Becker with the Nebraska Public Power District tells KTIV - Atkinson, NE; Emmet, NE; and Butte,NE have all been living without power for the last 24 hours.

Becker says the plan was to bring portable generators to the towns from their central operations office in York, NE but dangerous road conditions stalled that.

He says they plan to move the equipment Sunday at 6 a.m. and have power up and running again by late Sunday afternoon.