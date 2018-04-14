Lawton-Bronson archer wins national championship - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lawton-Bronson archer wins national championship

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
SANDY, Utah (KTIV) -

Lawton-Bronson freshman Breann Holtz won a national archery championship on Saturday.
    
Holtz competed in the National Archery in the Schools Program, Western National Championship in Sandy, Utah.

Holtz won the girls high school division national championship, with a score of 294 out of 300.
    
Spencer's Haley Schwenneker finished tied for sixth among high school girls.

Holtz now advances to the NASP World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, from June 7th to 9th. That's where she'll compete for a scholarship worth as much as $20,000.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Durant, defending champ Warriors get defensive, beat Spurs

    Durant, defending champ Warriors get defensive, beat Spurs

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:50:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, drives the ball around San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (8) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, drives the ball around San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (8) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
    Kevin Durant had 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Golden State Warriors returned to their old dominant selves at playoff time to beat the cold-shooting San Antonio Spurs 113-92.More >>
    Kevin Durant had 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Golden State Warriors returned to their old dominant selves at playoff time to beat the cold-shooting San Antonio Spurs 113-92.More >>

  • Killorn scores twice, Lightning beat Devils 5-3 in Game 2

    Killorn scores twice, Lightning beat Devils 5-3 in Game 2

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:46:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with center Tyler Johnson (9) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 14, 20...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with center Tyler Johnson (9) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 14, 20...
    Killorn scores 2 goals, Lightning beat Devils 5-3 for 2-0 series lead.More >>
    Killorn scores 2 goals, Lightning beat Devils 5-3 for 2-0 series lead.More >>

  • Predators take 2-0 lead after holding off Avalanche 5-4

    Predators take 2-0 lead after holding off Avalanche 5-4

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:45:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), of Sweden, celebrates after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playof...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), of Sweden, celebrates after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playof...
    Ryan Hartman's empty-net goal wound up the game-winner as the Nashville Predators held off the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.More >>
    Ryan Hartman's empty-net goal wound up the game-winner as the Nashville Predators held off the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.