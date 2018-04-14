Lawton-Bronson archer wins national championship

Lawton-Bronson freshman Breann Holtz won a national archery championship on Saturday.



Holtz competed in the National Archery in the Schools Program, Western National Championship in Sandy, Utah.

Holtz won the girls high school division national championship, with a score of 294 out of 300.



Spencer's Haley Schwenneker finished tied for sixth among high school girls.

Holtz now advances to the NASP World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, from June 7th to 9th. That's where she'll compete for a scholarship worth as much as $20,000.