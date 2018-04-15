ISP cruiser damaged in crash

Three people are recovering from minor injuries after colliding with an Iowa State trooper's cruiser.

These pictures were posted to the Iowa State Patrol's Facebook page from District 5 – Cherokee.

Troopers say an Iowa State Patrol Sergeant was out of his vehicle checking on another crash when another driver collided with the car.

Authorities say the driver was traveling too fast for the slick conditions.

The trooper was not injured, and the three people in the other car had minor injuries.