ISP cruiser damaged in crash - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ISP cruiser damaged in crash

Posted:
Courtesy: ISP Courtesy: ISP
Courtesy: ISP Courtesy: ISP
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Three people are recovering from minor injuries after colliding with an Iowa State trooper's cruiser.

These pictures were posted to the Iowa State Patrol's Facebook page from District 5 – Cherokee.

Troopers say an Iowa State Patrol Sergeant was out of his vehicle checking on another crash when another driver collided with the car.

Authorities say the driver was traveling too fast for the slick conditions.

The trooper was not injured, and the three people in the other car had minor injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.