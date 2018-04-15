PROGRAMMING NOTE: Cubs game at 1pm on Siouxland’s CW KTIV 4.2. has been postponed due to weather

Sunday, April 15 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:20:50 GMT
(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton). Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits out of the rough of the second fairway during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Japan's Satoshi Kodaira rallied from six strokes down to win his first PGA Tour title in a playoff at the RBC Heritage.
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid comes out in a "Phantom of the Opera" mask as he rings a Liberty Bell replica before Game 1 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Saturday, April 14, 20...
Ben Simmons had 17 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in his playoff debut and the Philadelphia 76ers romped again without Joel Embiid, beating the Miami Heat 130-103 in Game 1 of the first-round series.
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), of Sweden, celebrates after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playof...
Ryan Hartman's empty-net goal wound up the game-winner as the Nashville Predators held off the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Manchester United during the English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday April 15, 2018.
Manchester City won the Premier League title without even playing on Sunday when nearest challenger Manchester United surprisingly lost 1-0 at home to last-place West Bromwich Albion.
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, drives the ball around San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (8) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Kevin Durant had 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Golden State Warriors returned to their old dominant selves at playoff time to beat the cold-shooting San Antonio Spurs 113-92.
(AP Photo/Winslow Townson). Boston Bruins' David Krejci celebrates his goal with teammates David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand (63) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston, S...
David Pastrnak had a hat trick and three assists to lead Boston to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Bruins lead series 2-0.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka reacts during the second half of Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards in Toronto on Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Ibaka has 21 points and 12 rebounds, Raptors snap 10-game losing streak in Game 1s by beating Wizards 114-106.
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie Robinson, speaks to reporters before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers on Jackie Robinson Day, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in New York.
Jackie Robinson's daughter thinks black baseball players are more reluctant to speak publicly about racial issues than their NFL and NBA colleagues because they constitute a lower percentage of rosters.
