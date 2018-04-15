City of Cherokee snow emergency to be lifted Monday

The City of Cherokee, Iowa, says the snow emergency will be lifted as of Monday, April 16 at 7 a.m.

Downtown’s snow will be loaded out starting Sunday night.

This state of emergency means the City of Cherokee is requiring all vehicles to be removed from the City Right of Way and from the sides of the streets so the snow plows can effectively operate.

In a situation where a vehicle is impeding the operation of plows, this declaration allows towing if necessary.

The City normally has a policy of ‘no parking’ on front lawns, however, that is ok during this time of emergency.

The City says they are very grateful to the dedicated snow removal team and to our emergency services personnel.

The City adds, that not surprisingly, the Little Sioux River Levels are rising. No need to be alarmed - just be aware: