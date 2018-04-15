City of Cherokee snow emergency to be lifted Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City of Cherokee snow emergency to be lifted Monday

CHEROKEE, IA (KTIV) -

The City of Cherokee, Iowa, says the snow emergency will be lifted as of Monday, April 16 at 7 a.m. 

Downtown’s snow will be loaded out starting Sunday night.

This state of emergency means the City of Cherokee is requiring all vehicles to be removed from the City Right of Way and from the sides of the streets so the snow plows can effectively operate.

In a situation where a vehicle is impeding the operation of plows, this declaration allows towing if necessary.

The City normally has a policy of ‘no parking’ on front lawns, however, that is ok during this time of emergency.

The City says they are very grateful to the dedicated snow removal team and to our emergency services personnel.

The City adds, that not surprisingly, the Little Sioux River Levels are rising. No need to be alarmed - just be aware:

  • Linn Grove river level is 17.72 feet and is projected to be at least 18.1 feet within a few days. Minor flood stage there is 18 ft. 
  • As of early Sunday afternoon, the level is 13.1 feet in Cherokee and is projected to be 15.4 by mid-week. Minor flood stage here is 17 ft. 

