Post-Blizzard Sunday remains cold and blustery, sunshine returns Monday

The storm that brought blizzard conditions throughout Siouxland Saturday is now moving onto the NE but clouds have lingered as well as scattered snow showers and flurries today. A few flurries are possible early on tonight but high pressure will begin to build in making for decreasing cloud cover. This will lead to a lot more sunshine on our Monday and we will be warming up some with highs climbing back into the 30s and 40s. A system begins to approach Tuesday with a warm front out ahead of it. This will allow for more warming to take place with temps rising into the 40s throughout much of the region with some 50s possible south.

This storm moves in by Tuesday night with chance of rain and snow developing late. This looks to changeover to mainly snow on our Hump Day with some rain possibly mixing in at times. Again, this low pressure center looks to be fairly potent and could put down more in the way of accumulating snowfall so make sure you're staying with us at Storm Team 4 as we fine tune the details. Conditions will be blustery as well which could lead to lowered visibility and patchy blowing snow, with highs only in the 30s. We catch a brief break Thursday as high pressure takes over briefly giving us abundant sun and some warming. Our next chance of messy weather arrives Friday with a chance of rain potentially changing over to a wintry mix Friday into the Saturday morning. Temperatures finally begin to moderate some into next weekend with 40s and 50s expected by Sunday albeit still below average for this time of the year.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer