Post-Blizzard Sunday remains cold and blustery, sunshine returns - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Post-Blizzard Sunday remains cold and blustery, sunshine returns Monday

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

The storm that brought blizzard conditions throughout Siouxland Saturday is now moving onto the NE but clouds have lingered as well as scattered snow showers and flurries today. A few flurries are possible early on tonight but high pressure will begin to build in making for decreasing cloud cover. This will lead to a lot more sunshine on our Monday and we will be warming up some with highs climbing back into the 30s and 40s. A system begins to approach Tuesday with a warm front out ahead of it. This will allow for more warming to take place with temps rising into the 40s throughout much of the region with some 50s possible south.

This storm moves in by Tuesday night with chance of rain and snow developing late. This looks to changeover to mainly snow on our Hump Day with some rain possibly mixing in at times. Again, this low pressure center looks to be fairly potent and could put down more in the way of accumulating snowfall so make sure you're staying with us at Storm Team 4 as we fine tune the details. Conditions will be blustery as well which could lead to lowered visibility and patchy blowing snow, with highs only in the 30s. We catch a brief break Thursday as high pressure takes over briefly giving us abundant sun and some warming. Our next chance of messy weather arrives Friday with a chance of rain potentially changing over to a wintry mix Friday into the Saturday morning. Temperatures finally begin to moderate some into next weekend with 40s and 50s expected by Sunday albeit still below average for this time of the year.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.