Iowa State finishes spring practice

Due to the nasty weather that swept across Iowa this weekend, Iowa State had to cancel their spring game. Instead, the Cyclones simply held one final practice.

Spring answered some questions - but not everything is cleared up yet.

Iowa State lost five starters off the offense, and six from the defense.



ISU came away knowing four of their five starters on the offensive line, but some positions still need work - most notably, defensive back.



The team says despite no spring game, they still got better.

"It's obviously something I've grown up coming to, being a lifelong Cyclone fan," said redshirt freshman offensive lineman Colin Newell. "Weather didn't quite cooperate like we wanted it to. We still got a good go in there, though."

"Instead of maybe being a little more vanilla out here, we were able to really take schematically what these young guys have been doing and we were just able to continue with that," said head coach Matt Campbell. "I thought that was really big. The weather piece of it, maybe, like I said, it's a blessing in disguise we were able to practice this way. I thought our football team needed it."

Iowa State's season opener is on September 1st against South Dakota State.