Mooney confirms he's leaving USD

One day after South Dakota hired new head coach Todd Lee, star guard Matt Mooney announced that he had been given his release from USD.



Speculation that Mooney would not return to the Coyotes was confirmed Sunday, by Mooney himself.

Mooney tweeted Sunday afternoon that he will be headed elsewhere as a graduate transfer, leaving behind 18.7 points per game.



Please give this a read.. pic.twitter.com/zi8dIUObFU — Matt Mooney (@MoonSwag13) April 15, 2018



Reports indicate that Mooney has garnered interest from dozens of Division-I programs, including Iowa State and Nebraska.



Mooney said that getting to know Lee, made his decision to leave difficult, but both sides know that life must go on.

"I want guys that want to be here, but if we don't, there are a lot of players out there. This is a very special place," said Lee. "If a player wants to leave, I don't want him to leave. But if a player wants to leave, then he's got to leave. We want people that want to be here. Good luck, I'll support you. We'll go find somebody else, and we're gonna win."

Mooney, who is from Illinois, originally landed at South Dakota after transferring from Air Force.