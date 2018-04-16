Norfolk gas station robbed at gun point

A Norfolk, Nebraska Gas Station was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

News Channel Nebraska reports that Norfolk Police searched the area east of Reynoldson's Shell gas station after an armed robbery.

It is not clear if the suspect has been apprehended or not at this time, but a Norfolk Police officer on scene said there is no public danger at this time.

Police say the robbery occurred at 9:18 PM at 905 South 13th Street.

The suspect is described as a black male in a black hoodie brandishing a silver handgun and possibly a white t-shirt.

The suspect was reported to have been on foot and was last seen running toward the east of the store.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.