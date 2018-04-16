Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Siouxland

*Winter Storm Watch issued for central and northern Siouxland (including Sioux City) from Tuesday night through Wednesday night**

After a cold and blustery post-blizzard Sunday, high pressure is building in giving us a lot more sunshine today. Cold air is in place though and we'll be near record cold to start off our day so bundle up as you head out! Highs will be climbing back into the 30s and 40s under mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon though. A system begins to approach Tuesday with a warm front out ahead of it. This will allow for more warming to take place with temps rising into the 40s throughout much of the region with some 50s possible south. This storm moves in by Tuesday night with chance of rain and snow developing late. This looks to changeover to mainly snow on our Hump Day with some rain possibly mixing in at times.

Again, this low pressure center looks to be fairly potent and could put down more in the way of accumulating snowfall so make sure you're staying with us at Storm Team 4 as we fine tune the details. 5 to 8 inches is looking likely in the watch areas with 3-5 inches across NE Nebraska, with only 1-3 inches a good bet across far SE Siouxland. Conditions will be blustery as well which could lead to lowered visibility and patchy blowing snow, with highs only in the 30s. We catch a brief break Thursday as high pressure takes over briefly giving us abundant sun and some warming. Our next chance of messy weather arrives Friday with a chance of rain potentially changing over to a wintry mix Friday into the Saturday morning. Temperatures finally begin to moderate some into next weekend with 40s and 50s expected by Sunday albeit still below average for this time of the year.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer