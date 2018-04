The 122nd Boston Marathon takes place today five years after bombs were set off at the finish line of the race.

Monday, people left bouquets of flowers, handwritten notes and candles at the two locations of the bomb blasts.



30,000 people are expected to come out and witness the 26.2 mile race.

The weather forecast is cold, rainy and windy when the marathon kicked off at 7:40 a.m.