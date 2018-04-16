KTIV's Brad Pautsch reads to fourth graders at Perry Creek Elementary as part of "Community Leader - Guest Reader" Day

Perry Creek Elementary are promoting their focus on literacy throughout the month of April with a Read-a-Thon.

Monday they hosted "Community Leader - Guest Reader" Day where KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch was a guest reader for a fourth-grade class.

Brad read a section out of Harry Potter and The Sorceers Stone to the fourth graders.

Other city leaders that participated included Police Chief Rex Mueller, Fire Chief Everett, Council Woman Rhonda Capron, and many others throughout the day.