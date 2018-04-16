Sioux Falls airport traffic spikes in 2017, may drop in 2018

Sioux Falls' airport saw record traffic in 2017 for the seventh consecutive year, but this year could see a drop.

The Argus Leader reports that the Sioux Falls Regional Airport had more than a million passengers go through the airport last year. Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier says the spike is largely due to Frontier adding flights to Las Vegas.

But the airline recently decided to discontinue its direct flights between Sioux Falls and Las Vegas after its surge in flights last summer. Letellier expects the loss of additional flights to result in an up to 12 percent decrease in seats this year, lowering the passenger totals for 2018.