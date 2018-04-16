Sioux Falls airport traffic spikes in 2017, may drop in 2018 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux Falls airport traffic spikes in 2017, may drop in 2018

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Sioux Falls' airport saw record traffic in 2017 for the seventh consecutive year, but this year could see a drop.

The Argus Leader reports that the Sioux Falls Regional Airport had more than a million passengers go through the airport last year. Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier says the spike is largely due to Frontier adding flights to Las Vegas.

But the airline recently decided to discontinue its direct flights between Sioux Falls and Las Vegas after its surge in flights last summer. Letellier expects the loss of additional flights to result in an up to 12 percent decrease in seats this year, lowering the passenger totals for 2018.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.