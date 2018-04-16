Fight in Storm Lake ends with two men treated for bite wounds - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fight in Storm Lake ends with two men treated for bite wounds

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

On Sunday, April 15, Police responded to an altercation outside a residence on Geneseo Street. 

There, they encountered 26-year-old Rocco Route of Lakeside, IA and 36-year-old Darson Welly of Storm Lake. 

An investigation alleges the two men had a disagreement which escalated into a physical altercation. Both men suffered from bite wounds to the face, hands, and chest. 

Route and Welly were taken into custody and transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. 

Now, they are both held in the Buena Vista County jail and have been charged with Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Intoxication. They are each held on $1,000 bond

