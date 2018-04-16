ISU extension honors professionals

Various representatives with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach along with several other ag-related professionals were recently honored at an awards ceremony in Ames. The event was put on by Epsilon Sigma Phi, ISU Extension and Outreach’s honor society.

Named “Friends of Extension” were April Hemmes of the Emmetsburg office of Farm Credit Services of America, and Undersecretary Bill Northey.

Professionals were honored for their meritorious service and length of service.

The Emmetsburg office of Farm Credit Services of America was honored for its support of a number of educational extension youth and ag programs, and for donating funding to Clay County Fair livestock projects.