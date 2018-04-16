Madison County deputy hospitalized after crash

A Madison County deputy sheriff and his passenger were injured after an accident Monday morning.

Deputy Joel D. Vonderohe was transported to the hospital at 4:10 a.m. following a collision on Highway 81 just north of Madison. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the deputy was investigating a one-vehicle rollover just north of Big Country Auto Sales at around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled was sitting in the passenger seat of the police cruiser when another vehicle rear-ended the patrol unit, injuring both occupants and causing major damage. Madison Fire and Rescue transported the deputy and his passenger to Faith Regional Health Services with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says both men were treated and released.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the deputy’s car was cited for careless driving.