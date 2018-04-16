A military surprise six months in the making - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A military surprise six months in the making

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

It was a surprise, six months in the making, for two students in South Sioux City, Nebraska. 

Monday, Master Sgt. Shane Potts, with the 185th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron surprised his two daughters, Malin and Kaylee at school.

He hadn't seen his family since October.

His wife, Michelle, and 11-month-old daughter, Layne, picked him up from the airport Sunday, but he wanted this reunion to be special.

"It was a surprise," said Malin Potts.

"I thought daddy was going to come home in 20 weeks," exclaimed Kaylee Potts.

"The girls have missed him. I've missed him," said Michelle Potts, Master Sgt. Shane Potts' wife, "We have an 11-month-old baby. So we're excited to be a family of five."

Michelle said seeing her daughters' reaction on Monday made all the hard days during her husband's deployment worth it.

"The girls sometimes at night they cry and ask when dad is coming home and they say you know 'when's dad coming home and I can't wait to see him,'" said Michelle, "It's just going to be so nice tonight to snuggle and hangout together." 

Master Sgt. Potts is off for a month and then will return to the base full time.
 

