New Nebraska defensive coordinator looks to revive Blackshirts

To say Nebraska football fans are excited about new coach Scott Frost, is a big understatement. The spring game sold out in just over 24 hours and tickets on the secondary market are going for an average of $142. That spring game is coming up Saturday in Lincoln.

Fans had a lot to be unhappy about under former coach Mike Riley, but the problems on defense were at the top of the list. Nebraska ranked 115th against the run and 101st overall. That led to a 4-8 record and a brand new coaching staff.

New Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander says he and coach Frost have the same philosophy on defense.

"We believe in not breaking down at the ball carrier. We believe in running to and through the ball carrier," said Chinander. "He has a great saying of long stride, short stride, shuffle and shoot. But like he always says with everything, we're not afraid to fail. If we miss tackles, we're going to miss them at 100 miles an hour, with proper leverage, bouncing that thing around and the rest of the dogs are going to hunt. So we believe in the same thing and I think it's an awesome deal."

Chinander coached with Frost at Oregon and Central Florida. Nebraska's spring game is at 11:00 AM on Saturday.