Musketeers goaltender Kraws earns USHL weekly honor

Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Ben Kraws earned the final USHL weekly honors of the 2017-18 regular season. Kraws made 90 saves in three games over the week, including a 32-save shutout on Wednesday, to help the Musketeers earn five of a possible six points.

Kraws was between the pipes for all three of Sioux City's games and gave three stellar performances. He stopped all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season in a win at Sioux Falls on Wednesday, made 26 saves on 28 shots in a victory over at Tri-City on Friday and finished the regular season with a 32-save performance on Saturday in Omaha.

The Miami University commit played in 20 games during the 2017-18 season, amassing a record of 5-4-1-3. He finished the season strong, allowing two goals or fewer in five of his final six appearances. The Cranbury, NJ native was named to the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game and was listed on November's NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch List. Kraws just finished his first USHL season after playing for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres (OJHL).

