Board of Supervisors to consider hiring new paramedics - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Board of Supervisors to consider hiring new paramedics

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Tomorrow, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will discuss the hiring of three new Paramedic Operations Officers -- two full-time, and one part-time. 

The Siouxland Paramedics still serve Woodbury County. Their current contract covers non-emergency transportation for the county medical examiner, after recent changes to ambulance service in the Sioux City metro. 

The board will consider initiating the hiring process, and a salary increase for Emergency Service Operations Officers. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.