Board of Supervisors to consider hiring new paramedics

Tomorrow, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will discuss the hiring of three new Paramedic Operations Officers -- two full-time, and one part-time.

The Siouxland Paramedics still serve Woodbury County. Their current contract covers non-emergency transportation for the county medical examiner, after recent changes to ambulance service in the Sioux City metro.

The board will consider initiating the hiring process, and a salary increase for Emergency Service Operations Officers.