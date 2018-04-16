Agronomist still optimistic about upcoming year for farmers

The Winter weather we are experiencing so far this Spring is putting a halt to the work farmers are able to do in the field.

A local field agronomist says that most farmers would typically be in the field this week beginning to plant.

But, this weather is making that incredibly difficult.

Officials tell me that temperatures need to be around 50 degrees for corn and soybeans to grow.

And, with snow on the ground that's not looking likely for farmers hoping to get seeds in the ground this week.

"Well, the window of opportunity is getting narrower. On average, if you look at the National Ag Statistics Service data we have on average about four days available per week. Doesn't look like we are going to get anything this week So these are normally four days we would count on," says Joel DeJong, ISU Extension Office Field Agronomist.

But, there is some good news for those needing to plants seeds.

"Our yield is best for corn if we are done planting by about the 8th or 9th of May. So, it still is pretty good by the time we get to the 19th or 20th of May so, we still have a pretty good window of opportunity," says DeJong.

DeJong says producers are getting nervous with the window of opportunity closing but says the forecast for the next three weeks will be important.