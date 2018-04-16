JROTC students to head to Washington DC to talk education with leaders

Local leaders are heading to the nation's capital to talk about the future of Siouxland.

Even some students from the Sioux City Community Schools will be going to meet with lawmakers.

Four students from the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps will be attending meetings in Washington DC.

"We've been practicing their message a little bit so, we'll travel there together on Tuesday and on Wednesday and Thursday they'll be on Capitol Hill and in the White House lobbying for what they believe are the right issues in education at this time," says Dr. Paul Gausman

Junior ROTC students will be talking to lawmakers about public education and programs offered to students within the Sioux City Community School district.

"We're going to educate them about the different choices that exist within the public schools today, and to do all that we can to talk about our career programs that we have for our students, the number of students who are engaged in those programs, the number of college credits earned by those students," says Dr. Gausman.

The students will meet with US Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos, for an hour while in DC.