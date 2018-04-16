The former Little Chicago Deli in downtown Sioux City is getting a little brighter.

The finishing touches are being added to the new Brightside Cafe and Deli. Co-owners Dr. Juan Munoz of Inside - Out Family Chiropractic and his brother Erik are the new owners of the Cafe.

The theme of the restaurant is positivity and motivation. "But really what we want to do is support kids, and being able to support kids is something that we want to continue with Brightside, but this is just one way that we can do before we even open," said Dr. Juan Munoz, Brightside Cafe.

Students from Siouxland Christian School helped the brothers on Monday by painting inspirational quotes throughout the cafe and deli. "Me personally, I love getting out of the classroom and doing things that I can show people that my hands have touched this city," said Erin Spake, 10th Grader, Siouxland Christian.

Brightside Cafe should be open for business by May 1st.