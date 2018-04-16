Rep. Steve King opponent visits Jackson Recovery Center

Opioid addiction, statistically, is an issue of concern in Iowa.

Nearly 100 overdose deaths and more than 200 opioid-related deaths were reported in the state, last year.

Cyndi Hanson, candidate for U.S. Representative in Iowa's 4th District, visited Jackson Recovery Center, this afternoon, to learn more about the challenges facing Siouxland healthcare providers.

Hanson toured the child and adolescent services center on Sioux City's west side.

She says Iowa's drug-addicted youth is often under-served in the state.

She stressed the importance of beginning treatment in the early stages, especially in rural Siouxland, where, she says, drug abuse can spread quickly.

"One of the things that happens is, as our small towns decline, we tend to see some issue develop and this, I think, is an important thing to have, treatment where people can come, not hundreds of miles away from home, but actually be able to recover, get back to their life, and be successful," said Hanson.

Hanson is the second of Rep. Steve King's opponents to visit the recovery center in the past week.

Democratic candidate, Leann Jacobsen, took a tour of the facility last Friday.