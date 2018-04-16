Lawton-Bronson freshman wins national archery title

The National Archery in the Schools Program is the governing body for high school archery in the U.S. And one of the country's best archers lives right here in Siouxland.

Breann Holtz first learned to shoot a bow in gym class at Lawton-Bronson.

"I've kind of just loved it, from when we started it, on," said Holtz.

In her first competition in 7th grade she scored 173 points out of 300.

"Looking back to my first scores, to looking to where my highest score is now, it's a big difference," said Holtz.

Since then, Holtz's scores climbed, and she made state twice. Making her a perfect candidate for one country's biggest tournaments.

"When I placed at state, I walked to my parents, they said we weren't going to go," said Holtz. "A couple weeks before, they decided that we're going to go."

"For somebody that's put in that much work, that much effort, that much dedication, she deserved a second chance to prove herself," said coach Jason Carlson.

Breann went down to the Western Nationals in Sandy, Utah, and shot 294. Out of 30 arrows, she hit the bullseye 24 times.

"I went down there, had no idea what states I was up against. I had no idea who I was shooting up against. I just went down there, and just shot," said Holtz.

And shot well, claiming the high school national title and top overall female honors. Next up, the World championships where she'll shoot for a scholarship worth up to $20,000.

"It's crazy knowing that I'm this far as a freshman and this is only my third year," said Holtz. "The years to come, with the team we have, I'm excited."

And she's still got three more years to hit the bullseye.

Holtz is just one of a stable of impressive young archers at Lawton-Bronson. Alise Brockhaus, Colton Weiland and Adam Larson will shoot all at the Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, next month. The World championships, also in Louisville, are June 7-9.