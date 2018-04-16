Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools hosts "Moonlight Masquerade" fund - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools hosts "Moonlight Masquerade" fundraiser

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Saturday's blizzard led to the cancellation of many weekend events throughout Siouxland.

One of those events was rescheduled for this week.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools held its largest fundraiser of the year at the Sioux City Convention Center, Monday night.

Organizers of the annual auction last Friday made the decision to go ahead with the event, which was scheduled for this past Saturday night.

But by Saturday afternoon, Sioux City's police chief advised against any travel in Sioux City after 5 p.m.

The decision was made to postpone the auction.

"We had thought if one person was hurt on their way to the auction, be it a guest or a student or a parent volunteer, that would not be good," said Janet Flanagan, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools. "So, absolutely. Safety first." 

A silent auction began at 5:30 p.m. and bidding for the prizes began after dinner at 7 p.m. 

KTIV's Matt Breen served as Emcee.

