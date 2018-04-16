City of Dakota City, NE taps task force to help renovate infrastructure

The city of Dakota City, NE is taking steps to improve its aging infrastructure.

A task force comprised of the city's residents met, Monday night, to lay the groundwork.

The task force is reviewing three major infrastructure areas of concern: water infrastructure, streets and paving, and stormwater sewer lines.

The task force was started by the city of Dakota City to focus on infrastructure in need of repair, replacement, or improvement.

JEO Consulting Group, based in Wahoo, NE, was hired to help the city replace fire hydrants, re-pave old streets, and update catch basins and panels at various storm drain inlets.

According to the contractor, early project estimates could be up to $2 million.

The city will present a half-cent sales tax increase on a May 15th budget to help fund the renovation project.

The contractor says the sales tax increase will help the city catch up on its maintenance budget for 15 years.

"We think this has just been a great process to see citizens in this community working to review what its government is trying to do on behalf of everybody that lives here," said Steven Wolf, JEO Consulting Group. "They've really done a lot of hard work to help address the quality of life here in Dakota City."

This marked the third meeting of the task force.