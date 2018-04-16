City of Dakota City, NE taps task force to help renovate infrast - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City of Dakota City, NE taps task force to help renovate infrastructure

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

The city of Dakota City, NE is taking steps to improve its aging infrastructure. 

A task force comprised of the city's residents met, Monday night, to lay the groundwork.

The task force is reviewing three major infrastructure areas of concern: water infrastructure, streets and paving, and stormwater sewer lines. 

The task force was started by the city of Dakota City to focus on infrastructure in need of repair, replacement, or improvement. 

JEO Consulting Group, based in Wahoo, NE, was hired to help the city replace fire hydrants, re-pave old streets, and update catch basins and panels at various storm drain inlets. 

According to the contractor, early project estimates could be up to $2 million.

The city will present a half-cent sales tax increase on a May 15th budget to help fund the renovation project.

The contractor says the sales tax increase will help the city catch up on its maintenance budget for 15 years. 

"We think this has just been a great process to see citizens in this community working to review what its government is trying to do on behalf of everybody that lives here," said Steven Wolf, JEO Consulting Group. "They've really done a lot of hard work to help address the quality of life here in Dakota City." 

This marked the third meeting of the task force.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.