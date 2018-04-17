Centsable Health: Smoothie packs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Centsable Health: Smoothie packs

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Berry Blast

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries

1 cup spinach

Sweet Sunrise

1 cup raspberries

1 orange

½ banana

1 cup mango

Kiwi Refresh

1 kiwi

1 ½ cups watermelon

1 ½ cups grapes

Green Detox

1 cup grapefruit

1 banana

1 cup pineapple

1 cup spinach

Tropical Mix

1 banana

1 cup strawberries

½ cup mango

