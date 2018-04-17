Southwest flight loses engine, one passenger killed

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia Tuesday after its engine blew.

Part of the engine's covering ripped off, shattering a window and damaging the fuselage in mid-air. One passenger was killed.

Terrified passengers described hearing a loud noise and were forced to breathe through oxygen masks.

"The left engine blew and it apparently threw shrapnel into one of the windows and depressurized the plane immediately. One passenger, a woman, was partially drawn out of the plane and pulled back in by other passengers," said a passenger's father, Todd Bauer.



