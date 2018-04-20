Perdue Statement on House Committee Passage of 2018 Farm Bill - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Perdue Statement on House Committee Passage of 2018 Farm Bill

Posted:
(USDA) -

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Wednesday issued the following statement regarding approval of the 2018 Farm Bill by the House Committee on Agriculture:

“I commend Chairman Conaway and the House Committee on Agriculture for passing a comprehensive Farm Bill out of the Committee today. The bill closely aligns with the Farm Bill Principles released by USDA in January and is nearly identical to the legislation first introduced last week. We are encouraged that the Committee heard the voices of their constituents, who want to preserve and enhance programs contained in the 2014 Farm Bill, as I learned in my conversations with farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers in 35 states in the last twelve months. As the bill heads to the floor, I hope the House recognizes the long-term certainty it provides for America’s farmers, just as it preserves nutrition programs for people who need help feeding themselves and their families. USDA stands ready to provide technical assistance as the bill progresses in the House, and we look forward to working with our friends in the Senate as well. As Republicans and Democrats have farm interests in their own districts and states, we are hopeful that the 2018 Farm Bill can move forward in a bipartisan manner.”

