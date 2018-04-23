KTIV News 4 receives awards from several news competitions

KTIV News 4 was honored with three Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

KTIV received First Place Newscast: "Funeral For A Fallen Deputy" and First Place Team Multimedia Storytelling: "Solar Eclipse." We also received an Award of Merit for "SportsFource Extra."

Then on Saturday, KTIV won two Iowa Broadcast News Association First Place awards for Farm and Agribusiness Al Joens - Future of Farming and Anchoring - Matt Breen, three Second Place awards for Overall Excellence, Best Newscast, and Overall Excellence in Weather Coverage, a Third Place award for Overall Use of Online Media - Solar Eclipse and one Honorable Mention for SportsFource Extra.

KTIV Anchor Matt Breen was also honored with the Jack Shelley Award. The award is given to only one broadcast journalist each year by the Iowa Broadcast News Association. The selection is made by a committee of previous winners. The award was given during the association's annual convention in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The criteria to be chosen to receive the award includes service to Iowans by making outstanding contributions to the cause of professional broadcast journalism in Iowa and professionalism by being dedicated to broadcast news, achieving a high degree of professionalism and demonstrating competence in the field.

The award is named for Jack Shelley who was the former News Director of WHO in Des Moines and Professor Emeritus of Journalism at Iowa State University.