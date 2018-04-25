Yankton man dies after crash near Volin - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Yankton man dies after crash near Volin

Posted:
VOLIN, SD (KTIV) -

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety officials said a 27-year-old Yankton man died from injuries after an accident on April 8 in a crash near Volin. 

Michael Vos Jr. died Thursday, April 19. Authorities said he was the driver and the only person involved in the crash. 

They said a 2001 Chevrolet Impala was westbound on 306th Street in rural Clay County in the early morning hours of April 8 when the vehicle went across the eastbound lanes and into the south ditch. The vehicle eventually came to rest in a pasture.

The crash scene was discovered at 5:30 a.m. The driver was taken via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. It is unknown whether he was wearing a seatbelt. 

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol investigated the crash. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.