Copy-How did your Representative or Senator vote on Iowa's "fetal heartbeat bill?

Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

Republican lawmakers with control of the statehouse passed the so-called "heartbeat" bill early Wednesday, with back-to-back chamber votes along party lines.

Late Tuesday night, the Iowa House voted 51-46 to advance the measure to the Iowa Senate. Early Wednesday morning, the Iowa Senate passed the measure 29-17.

The legislation would effectively ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with exemptions for cases of rape and incest. Critics say that would ban the medical procedure before some women know they're pregnant.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is anti-abortion, hasn't indicated whether she'll sign the bill into law.

Any challenges to the law would likely consider if it violates U.S. Supreme Court rulings, including the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.