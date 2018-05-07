Krystal Gabel grew up in Akron, Iowa. She graduated from Akron-Westfield Community in three years in 2002 as Valedictorian of the senior class before her. She also has earned a B.A. in Writing (Magna Cum Laude, 2005) from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.

Gabel resides in Omaha, Nebraska, volunteers her time petitioning for the third-party Legal Marijuana Now, and is building a free-food community garden in South Omaha. Gabel is a freelance writer/editor and was most recently employed as a technical writer at ACI Worldwide, Inc., in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

In November 2016, Gabel (Independent) advanced to the General Election for Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD), a water/gas utilities race that spans three counties in the Omaha Metro area. She received approximately 86,000 votes and missed election by 1% of the vote.

In the April 2017 Omaha City Primary, Gabel (Independent) ran against the incumbent and five other candidates for the District 2 City Council seat. She missed moving to the General Election by 143 votes.