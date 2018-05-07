Paul Theobald - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Democratic Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 3

Paul Theobald

Paul Theobald, of Pierce County, is a 40 year veteran of public schools and universities, and a part-time farmer. 

He and his wife, Maureen, raised their children in Wayne, while Paul was employed at Wayne State College. 

Paul has been a life-long advocate of small rural cities and towns, and he is running for Congress to reverse policies that enable multi-national corporations and out-of-state corporate shareholders to profit from the demise of family-sized farms, ranches, and main street businesses.

