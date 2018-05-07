Sen. Deb Fischer

A lifelong Nebraskan, Deb Fischer is committed to hard work, commonsense solutions, and the Nebraska way of life.



As Nebraska’s senior senator, Deb has the privilege of working for you in the U.S. Senate. She believes the first priority of a limited government is national defense. As Chairman of the Armed Service Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, Deb oversees policy related to STRATCOM, our nuclear arsenal, and missile defense. She is committed to ensuring our men and women in uniform have the resources they need to fulfill their missions around the world.



As a member of the critical Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Deb is working to write the next Farm Bill to give Nebraskans a voice and ensure crop insurance is protected. She chairs the Subcommittee on Livestock, Marketing, and Agriculture Security. Deb is a cattle rancher with more than 40 years of first-hand experience fighting to ensure that Nebraska producers continue to thrive.



Transportation has been a lifelong passion for Deb. She passed landmark legislation as a state senator, LB 84, which is providing needed funding for road construction throughout the state – all without raising taxes. Deb now serves as the Chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure. This Senate leadership post allows her to continue her work modernizing our nation’s outdated infrastructure and cutting burdensome red tape holding back needed progress.



She also serves on the Environment and Public Works Committee, where she has worked tirelessly to push back against federal overreach. Whether its attacks on Nebraska’s affordable energy or overly broad federal claims to state-owned water, Deb has fought Washington tooth and nail to preserve the Good Life.



Deb is also working hard to ensure all Nebraskans have opportunities for good paying jobs to support themselves and their families. She has led the way in promoting innovation, regulatory reform, and job creation here at home.



Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Deb graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she met her husband of 43 years, Bruce. Deb and Bruce own a ranching operation near Valentine, where they raised their three sons. Before her election to the U.S. Senate, Deb was an active leader in her community for decades on a range of issues, including education. She served 8 years in the Nebraska Legislature, where she chaired the Committee on Transportation and Telecommunications.