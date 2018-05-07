Name: Spencer Danner

Born: May 2, 1978

Party: Democratic

Occupation: President and Founder of The Danner Group LLC

Home: Omaha

Public offices held: I have never held a public office Military service: United States Air Force – Disabled Veteran.

Education: Bachelor of Science, Business Management, Bellevue University.

Family: Married, five children Faith: Baptist



Why are you running for office? I decided to run for office because I believe the balance of power and influence in this state should benefit ALL citizens of this state. I believe the Secretary of State office is the most impactful position in Nebraska and is the vessel used to influence who, what, where, when, why, and how the power of your voice is communicated.



What is your top priority? My top priority is to preserve the integrity and security of our elections. We must modernize voter registration by implementing secure voter initiatives like same day voter registration, 16-year-old-pre-voter registration, election day holiday, automatic voter registration and create an online system to expand vote by mail. We must safeguard voter data and protect voters from cyberspace threats. We must ensure our voter rolls are clean and accurate. We must enhance communication with State and County Officials and support our hard-working workers and volunteers. We must remove partisan and racial gerrymandering of voting districts and develop an independent redistricting commission that builds confidence with Nebraska voters.