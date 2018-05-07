Jane Raybould - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate

Jane Raybould

A fourth generation Nebraskan, Jane Raybould helps run the grocery business her parents started more than 53 years ago. B & R Stores Inc and its 19 locations of Super Saver and Russ’s Markets across the state employ more than 2,000 Nebraskans and was one of the very first employee-owned companies in the state of Nebraska. As Vice President and Director of Buildings and Equipment, Jane oversees the company’s capital investments and all real estate developments, remodels and construction, and property management.

A life-long, devoted Catholic who believes in living her faith and giving back, Jane has a long history of community service and has served in many volunteer capacities for local nonprofits as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

Jane currently serves on the Lincoln City Council, where she has worked to reduce property taxes by cutting waste and making government more efficient.

She previously served as Lancaster County Commissioner. Jane lives with her husband of 33 years, Jose Herrero and their two dogs: Milo and Buddy. Jose and Jane have two adult children, Clara and Gabriel, as well as a son-in-law Micah and daughter-in-law, Marie.

