Jack Heidel

I have entered the May 15 Republican Primary for U.S. Senate because of our enormous and out-of-control national debt which is being ignored by the incumbent, Deb Fischer. In fact she has voted twice recently to make the debt even worse than it already is. The new tax law, which has several good individual provisions, will increase our debt by $1 trillion over the next decade, even after new growth is taken into account. The new two year budget, for which she supported the overall spending limits, will increase the debt by an additional $1 trillion over the next decade.

Last year’s deficit was $660 billion, this year’s will be approximately $800 billion and next year’s will be close to $1 trillion. The only way we can fix our debt problem is to greatly shrink our annual deficits. But right now, with increasing annual deficits, things are going in exactly the wrong direction.

We simply need national leaders who will make it a very top priority to do whatever is necessary to fix our horrendous debt problem before we have a new crisis, much worse than the Financial Crisis of 2008. Such a major debt crisis would weaken our nation and endanger our way of life.

On other issues:

I support a ban on the purchase of assault weapons as the only effective way to curtail mass shootings.

Global warming is real and I support a (revenue neutral!) carbon tax as the most economically efficient way to cut back on carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. I also support the development of clean and renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and biofuels which in turn help the rural Nebraska economy.

I support a guest worker visa program to enable Nebraska employers to hire immigrants legally when there isn’t enough local labor available to run their businesses. Such guest worker visas would be temporary and subject to renewal.

Short bio:

Born February 23, 1939 in Cedar Rapids IA

US Navy Active Duty 1959-1961

BA (1961), MA (1963), PhD (1967, Mathematics), University of Iowa

Married, three children

UNO Mathematics Department, 1984 – 2017, now retired

Elected Member, Learning Community Coordinating Council, 2011 - 2018

