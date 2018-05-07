Bob Krist, 61, is a native of Omaha, graduating from Creighton Prep High School and then the University of St. Thomas where he received a degree in sociology. He went on to receive a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. Krist served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1979 to 2000, retiring as Lt. Colonel having flown more than 100 combat sorties during his 21-year career.



He was appointed to the Nebraska Legislature by Gov. Dave Heineman in 2009 to serve out the term of Mike Friend. He was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Krist’s term will end due to term limits in January 2019.



Krist is the former president of the Madonna School in Omaha, whose mission is to serve students and adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities to become as independent as possible.



He was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the National Guard Association of Nebraska; and was named the Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations in 2013.



Bob has been married to his wife Peggy for 37 years, and they have two children: Justin and Courtney and one grandson, Lucas.