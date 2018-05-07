Jessica McClure

Jessica is a scientist, a law school graduate, a mother to a 4-year-old. Her daughter's name is Audrey. She met her husband, Chris, in Lincoln and they were married at Iron Horse Park in the Haymarket in 2010.

Jessica started her career as an analytical chemist, but moved out of the laboratory and started working with federal regulations. In the last few years, she's worked with EPA, FDA, USDA, and Customs Compliance. Regulatory work was intriguing so she decided to go to law school. In 2013, she graduated and struggled to find a job in Nebraska. She eventually took a job in regulatory compliance while Chris went back to school to become a software engineer.