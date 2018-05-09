Frank Svoboda

I’m a fourth-generation Nebraskan, my ancestors having homesteaded around Crab Orchard in Southeast Nebraska. I grew up in Lincoln, went to Lincoln High, and enlisted in the army to serve our country in the artillery in the Philippines as a staff sergeant. Upon my return I took pre-law at UNL and then a law degree from Creighton.

I convinced my beautiful wife, Anne Walsh, an art teacher from Omaha, to move to Western Nebraska, Sidney, then Ogallala, so I could practice law and tend farmland. Halfway through having nine kids, I became County Attorney for Keith County and subsequently became one of the rare elected District County Judges.

I stepped down from the judgeship which had a circuit of 260 miles to spend more time at home with family and the expanding farm and ranch. As one of the first irrigators in the area my position on the Upper Republican Natural Resources Board was a natural.

I focused full time on ag once retired from public service, growing mostly grain, beans, and cattle.

Relocated now in Lincoln, I’m looking forward to winning your support in this Senate race.