Adrian Smith

Name: Adrian M. Smith

Age: December 19, 1970

Party: Republican

Occupation: Realtor

Home: Gering

Public offices held: U.S. House of Representatives, 2007-present; Nebraska Legislature, District 48 (Gering and Scottsbluff area), 1999-2007; Gering City Council, 1994-1998

Education: Bachelor of education, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Family: wife, Andrea, married 2014; son, Ezekiel “Zeke”, born 2017

Faith: Christian/Evangelical

What is your top priority?

Nebraska’s Third District is the top ag-producing congressional district in the country. Working every day on behalf of our ag producers and rural communities is my priority. That means keeping federal bureaucrats from telling Nebraskans how to run their lives. It also means fighting for fair treatment and export markets for our home-grown beef, pork and grains as well as manufactured goods. Nebraskans are fiscally conservative and I continue to support a Balanced Budget Amendment and federal spending restraint. I remain unwavering in my conservative principles and my commitment to strong families, pro-life values, and Second Amendment freedoms.