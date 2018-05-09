Tyler A. Davis

Tyler Davis was born in Columbia, Missouri on May 25, 1984 to Dr. Gary and Joyce Davis. Tyler’s early life was shaped by rural living and hard work. His father practiced veterinary medicine, and he spent most summers with his grandparents on the farm working in the fields and learning about the family’s fertilizer business. Common sense and old-fashioned hard work helped shape his work ethic at an early age. He credits his grandparents with helping him establish grounded and moderate political views that are largely missing from politics today.

Although political ideology often caused their votes to cancel out, his grandparents made sure he was familiar with the issues and how they would impact his life.

Satisfying an interest in public service, Tyler enrolled as a political science major. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2009, with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. Soon after completing his bachelors, Tyler pursued a masters degree in security management, graduating in 2011 from Bellevue University. Before graduating from the Executive MBA program at UNO in 2013, he helped create the first tribal emergency management association, iTEMA(Indigenous Tribal Emergency Management Association).

Tyler is currently seeking a PhD in the Medical Sciences Interdepartmental Area (MSIA) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He anticipates his PhD program will help further his mission to create emergency technology solutions to protect life, safety, and property in the midst of disasters and their aftermaths. Tyler is an instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, School of Public Administration and teaches in the Emergency Services Program. As co-founder of three start-up companies (Protective Security Advisors, Flatwater Innovations LLC, and Flatwater Emergency Management Technologies), Tyler is cultivating small business growth in the Heartland and hopes to encourage other entrepreneurs by example.

Tyler and his wife, Molly Davis, live in Omaha with their two daughters. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, discussing political reform, and spending time with his family, either at home in Omaha or on the family farm.