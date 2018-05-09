Pete Ricketts was sworn in as Nebraska’s 40th Governor on January 8, 2015. Prior to his election as governor in November of 2014, he worked to support Nebraska entrepreneurs and startup companies.

During his first term, Governor Ricketts has worked to provide $840 million in property tax relief, cut the growth rate of state spending by over 90 percent, and attract new investment and jobs to Nebraska. In fact, for the last two years, Nebraska has earned the Site Selection Governor's Cup for the most economic development projects per capita of any U.S. state. Putting his experience to work, Governor Ricketts has run state government more like a business, making it more efficient, effective, and customer-focused.

Born in Nebraska City and raised in Omaha, Ricketts is the son of an entrepreneur and a public school teacher. Governor Ricketts and his wife, First Lady Susanne Shore, have been married for 20 years and live in Omaha. They have three children: Roscoe, Margot, and Eleanor.

Ricketts graduated from Westside High School before attending the University of Chicago, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and an MBA in marketing and finance. After graduate school, Ricketts returned to Omaha and worked for Union Pacific before working as a customer services representative in his family’s business, a company that would eventually become known as Ameritrade. He went on to hold leadership roles in the company, including Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Senior Vice President of Product Development, Senior Vice President of Marketing, President, and Chief Operating Officer (COO). He was also a member of TD Ameritrade’s Board of Directors. Ricketts is the founder of Drakon, LLC, which supports local entrepreneurs and startup companies. He also serves as a director for the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

Driven by a desire to give back to his community and create education and job opportunities, Governor Ricketts has taken on leadership roles in local and state associations and organizations. Currently, he serves on the boards of the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts and the Christian Urban Education Service (CUES), and is active in a number of other community organizations. Governor Ricketts and his family attend St. Margaret Mary's Church.