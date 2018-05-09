Debra Perrell

I am a Colorado native, and the oldest girl of eight children. I reside in Hershey, Nebraska. I'm the mother of three adult daughters; Sarah, Betsy and Molly. I was raised non-denominational, yet became a member of the Lutheran Church while a resident in Gardena, CA. I've lived in 7 states, four of them twice. I hold a B.S. in Political Science/Governmental Systems with a minor in Sociology focused in family and law from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. I have lived a combined 16 years in Nebraska. I'm employed by Greenbrier Rail Services in Hershey, NE as an Administrative Assistant responsible for Human Resources and AP. I enjoy both outdoors and indoors. I have a dog, a cat and ducks.

My civil responsibilities as a student attending Force Elementary School in Denver, Colorado began with my acceptance into the Color Guard. I ran for office in the fifth grade and was elected President of my school in the sixth grade. My father made the gavel, which I believe is still there. As a student at Kunsmiller Jr. High School in Denver I taught story-time for preschoolers a couple times a week in a near-by elementary school. I was tutoring elementary students in English and Mathematics at my Alma mater. My volunteer work significantly grew over the years. I dedicated thousands of hours to crisis intervention in both California, and Nebraska that included, domestic violence, rape, child abuse, and suicide. I became a committee member of Project Courage under one of only three grants awarded California to fight gang violence.

I've taught law enforcement, HR and business leaders how to respond to domestic violence. I arbitrated cases for the BBB(Better Business Bureau)in California, and trained high school students in Nebraska to become peer mediators. I've spent a lifetime in public service.

I love Nebraska. I'm blessed to live here. I'm grateful for the wonderful people I've met and grown to love here. It's a solid state, with solid people who want solid lives. I want to be a part of that.