Chickens for rent

Raising chickens in your backyard has become a growing trend in recent years, but what if you don't want to commit to taking care of them year round?

Tim and Julie Johnson of Rochester, Minnesota are providing an opportunity to rent chickens.

"We really loved keeping chickens," says Julie. "They were just so much fun."

What started off as a couple of hens, has now become a small business for this Rochester couple, Our Backyard Chicken.

"You want to know where your food is coming from, and I thought chickens would be a good way to do the eggs and give it a try," Julie says. "It's very easy. A lot of our friends and family were interested but didn't know if they wanted to commit year round."

Renting chickens gives people an opportunity to raise the hens without the constraint of caring for them year-round.

"We make it easy," says Tim.

Each rental includes a portable coop, two hens, a food and water dish, bedding, and enough feed to get started.

