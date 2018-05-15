DECISION 2018: Voters approve half-cent sales tax increase in Dakota City, NE, select county commissioner candidates

Previous:

Dakota County Commissioners Bill Rohde and Scott Love chose not to seek re-election for another term, so 13 candidates and a write-in were vying for the two open seats.

The top two Republican and Democratic vote-getters are advancing to the general election in November.

The Republicans to advance are Troy Launsby and Janet Gill with 20 and 23% of vote, respectively.

The Democrats are Ron Hartnett and Larry Albenesius with 30 and 38% of vote, respectively.

Again, those four candidates will compete in the general election in November.

"I just hope people are doing it for the right reason. Not so much just if it's the pay or the benefits or whatever the case is, I hope people come in here with an open mind," said Dakota Co. Commissioner Scott Love. "They be committed and make some good decisions for the county."

A measure considering a half-cent sales tax was on Dakota City, Nebraska voters' ballots Tuesday.

That measure passed with a 69% yes vote.

The proposition calls for a half-cent sales tax increase on Dakota City residents in order to fund infrastructure repairs around the city.

The city plans to replace old fire hydrants, re-pave streets, and repair catch basins.

The reason this tax increase is familiar to voters is because it also showed up on ballots two years ago to help fund Dakota City's new fire hall.

Residents voted in favor then, and they did so now.

Contractors say early estimates for the project could be around $2 million.

159 voters submitted ballots tonight, here, in Dakota City.



Two years ago, voters were faced with a half-cent sales tax increase in order to fund the new fire station here in Dakota City, Nebraska.

Tuesday, the City is asking for another increase. City staff is asking for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund infrastructure repairs and replacements around the city.

The project calls to replace old fire hydrants, re-pave streets, and update catch basins.

Contractors say early estimates could be up near $2 million.

City residents were filled in on the vote by city staff earlier this month.

Voters are in-and-out of city hall to fill out their ballots.

"After work. People get off work 5 to 6 I think will be the busiest time for at our polling sites," Joan Spencer, the Dakota County Clerk said. "Get out and vote."

There are also two Dakota County commissioner seats open this election cycle. There are 13 candidates vying for those two seats.

There are 12 voting polls around the county to fill out ballots.

Voters have until 8 o'clock Tuesday to get their ballots in before the polls close.



