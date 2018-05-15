Organization kicks off 16th year of helping young professionals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Organization kicks off 16th year of helping young professionals

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
 A local group focused on attracting, developing, and retaining young professionals in Siouxland wants to help you shape the future of our community.

Tuesday the Sioux City Growth Organization kicked of its 16th year with an effort it calls, "GO 101."

It's a way to recruit new members to the organization, and update existing members on the group's plans for the upcoming year.

"To create a diverse and sustainable flow of revenue, to have a tangible lasting impact on our community by either funding a structural project or an event in Sioux City that will be available for members and the general public to enjoy and attend." said Catelin Drey, Sioux City Growth Organization President.

The group also hopes to provide growth opportunities for young professionals they may not have at their job.

In spite of being focused on helping younger professionals, there is no age limit to join the group.

